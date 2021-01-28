A former contestant on The Chase has revealed exactly what it's like to be on the show.

The ITV series sees contestants face off against one of five Chasers - Jenny Ryan (The Vixen), Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Anne Hegerty (The Governess) - in a bid to win a cash jackpot.

Rachel, who appeared on an episode in October 2020, took to social media to spill the secrets of filming.

First, Rachel shared how the process to get on the show is a long one.

"I applied in September 2018, had the audition in October, filmed the episode in December and it only just aired in October 2020," she said in a Q&A on TikTok.

Rachel continued to given an insight into filming: "A lot of people have asked about the studio audience but there is no audience in the studio.

"I don't know if many people know this; it's the four contestants, Bradley, the chaser, and all the camera crew and producers and stuff but yeah there's no audience."

When it comes to the ad breaks in the pre-recorded show, she added: "Everything just pauses for about 10 seconds and then we kept filming."

Meanwhile, Rachel said that the Chaser facing the contestants is a "genuine" surprise.

She explained: "You don't find out who your chaser is until the moment they come out and all the reactions are genuine.

"Even Bradley doesn't know who your chaser will be so that's quite exciting."

And speaking more about host Bradley Walsh, Rachel praised: "Bradley is lovely, you don't get to talk to him that much before and after filming but when I did get to speak to him he is so nice and just as nice as on TV."

