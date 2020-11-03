Can I Improve My Memory? series coming to Channel 4 with Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig is to host a new series of Can I Improve My Memory?

The four-part series follows a one-off special in 2019.

Hosted by Sandi Toksvig, the series is being produced by Avalon (Taskmaster, Catastrophe, The Russell Howard Hour, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly).

Channel 4 reveal: "Every episode will see a group of celebrities facing individual challenges to learn as much as they can about a subject that they know absolutely nothing about, before being tested on it by Sandi at Memory HQ.

"To help them, they’ll be given memory techniques and hacks by experts to change the way they think. Across four knockout episodes the group will be whittled down to just one celebrity being crowned Memory Champion by Sandi."

Sandi Toksvig said: “A memory competition is perfect for me to host because of my own enviable, watertight memory. I’m looking forward to putting the contestants through their paces and seeing how they can radially boost their brains. Now, where did I leave my keys…”

Jamie Isaacs, Executive Producer for Avalon, added: “It’s a mix of quiz competition and features take-out, full of appealing tips for the audience. After all who doesn’t want a better memory?”

The original first episode was hosted by Michael Buerk and featured fashion presenter Gok Wan, veteran broadcaster Valerie Singleton and reality star Joey Essex.

You can watch the one-off special online now here via All 4.