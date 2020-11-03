Channel 4 to go Inside Poundland in new documentary series

Channel 4 has announced a new two-part documentary about High Street retailer Poundland.

Inside Poundland: Secrets From The Shop Floor will follow the chain as it undergoes a huge transformation.

Channel 4 say: "The two part series looks at how the discounter is transforming from top-to-bottom, re-fitting its stores and investing millions on new ranges, at a time when many stores are going into administration and the UK’s town centres are full of boarded-up premises"

They add: "The company wants to be known for more than just low prices and attract new customers to their revamped stores. Their aim is to open 45 new and relocated stores in the next 12 months as recession grips the High Street.

"Can Poundland grow when the odds are stacked against them and, if so, what’s their secret?"

The series follows a number of key Poundland colleagues across the UK as they reinvigorate ranges, and brainstorm new off-the-wall ideas - such as fashionable Scandinavian-style homeware and a new “divorce celebration range” featuring adult toys and underwear as the discount retailer bids to attract new customers.

Will Smith, Executive Producer at programme makers ITN Productions said: “Poundland has a unique culture – a company that likes to do things differently and swim against the tide. It’s an incredible time to be following the company when so many other retailers are having to close their doors.

"We’ve been granted privileged access as Poundland embarks on a major expansion plan and tries to lure customers who may never have walked through its doors before.”

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 added: “This series promises an informative and entertaining look at a moment of history few of us will forget through the eyes of a British High Street chain going into uncertain times.”