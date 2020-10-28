Rylan Clark-Neal will front a second series of Ready Steady Cook in 2021.

A rebooted version of the show made its debut earlier this year after a 20-year hiatus from screens.

The BBC Has confirmed a further 30 episodes will air as part of a new series on BBC One next year.

Host Rylan Clark-Neal is back in the kitchen, along with chefs Mike Reid, Romy Gill OBE, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh, who will once again be putting their cookery prowess to the test against the clock.

Rylan said: “I’m very excited to bring Ready Steady Cook back for series two on BBC One. We never realised when series one was on air the climate that we would be living in and how beneficial it was to so many at home watching, who were scrambling to make meals from random ingredients in the cupboard!

"I can’t wait to welcome new contestants into the Ready Steady Cook kitchen and am equally excited to taste our chefs’ fantastic creations once again.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early-Peak, added: “The Ready Steady Cook team is back with delicious and affordable food with more thrills than frills, serving up comfort food and great company when we need it most.”

In every episode two contestants are each paired up with a chef, going head to head in the Ready Steady Cook kitchen. The chefs face two different taste tests and the clock is always ticking! In the first challenge, each contestant comes armed with their bag of ingredients, all bought within a limited budget.

They have just 20 minutes to create delicious, surprising and inspiring dishes. And with further format twists this time around, there are plenty of surprises in store to put the chefs under pressure.

The second challenge is even faster, as each pair has just 10 minutes to create yet more amazing dishes, this time based on ingredients chosen at random. With unlikely combinations always a possibility, the pressure is on to create yet more flavour sensations.

And, in true Ready Steady tradition, the show’s winner will be decided by a vote with the iconic red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

Picture: BBC