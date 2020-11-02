Don't Rock The Boat line up, episodes and how to watch online

Don't Rock The Boat is the new celebrity rowing TV show on ITV - here's all you need to know.

Hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu, Don't Rock The Boat will follow 12 celebrities as they tackle one of television’s toughest ever challenges – a race to row the length of Britain.

But this isn’t just a battle on sea – it’ll also be a battle on land as the two crews of celebrities compete in a series of terrifying land challenges.

Watch Don't Rock The Boat on TV and online

Don't Rock The Boat will air nightly for five episodes on ITV all this week, Monday November 2 to Friday, November 6.

Episodes will air at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch and catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Don't Rock The Boat line up

Those taking part are British politician and author Tom Watson, sports presenter and Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE and English supermodel and broadcaster Jodie Kidd.

They're joined by Actor Craig Charles, singer-songwriter Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

Completing the cast are Olympic, World and European Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace, actor and presenter Adam Thomas and International girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, member Kimberly Wyatt.

The Red Team: Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, Adam Thomas, Fleur East, Victoria Pendleton CBE and Tom Watson.

The Blue Team: Shaun Wallace, Kimberly Wyatt, Joe Weller, Lucy Fallon, Denise Lewis OBE and Jack Fincham.

Don't Rock The Boat episodes

Episode 1 - November 2

In the opening leg of the race the Celebs are split into two crews and face their first epic leg at sea – rowing 90 nautical miles form St Ives to Pembroke – battling sea sickness and exhaustion on this 30 hour row. Whilst the celebs left on land are challenged to race face fist down a 170ft cliff in order to secure luxury accommodation for their crew mates.

Episode 2 - November 3

Tonight the celebrities tackle wild Welsh water as they row up the coast of Wales. Former politician Tom Watson confronts his fear of heights as he tackles a 130ft game of high wire catch. And the race at sea ramps up as Victoria Pendleton’s competitive edge starts to ruffle a few feathers.

Episode 3 - November 4

As the celebrities reach Northern Ireland and the Scottish islands, tensions emerge on board as the celebrities face rough waters at sea. The Blue Crew fall out over Jack Fincham’s commitment to the competition; and Victoria Pendleton and Craig Charles come to blows over their competing purposes for taking part. Back on land, the crews are shocked to discover a huge game-changing prize for the land challenge which could change the entire competition.

Don’t Rock The Boat route

Episode 4 - November 5

Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu oversee the celebrity crews as they do battle to win a famous pair of helping hands for the next leg of the race. With the end in sight, the women go head to head on land in the toughest challenge yet - a race to scale one of Scotland highest cliff faces.

Episode 5 - November 6

As their epic journey to row the length of Britain comes to an end, the celebrity crews all have one final race to determine who gets to row to glory and be awarded the Golden Oar. Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu host the final leg one of TVs toughest celebrity challenges.

Picture: ITV