Hey Tracey! is back on ITV2 tonight with a special Halloween themed episode.

Comedian Joel Dommett is back with a second series of his crazy quiz show Hey Tracey! for ITV2, where we see celebrities make more hilarious prank calls to win cash for members of the public.

In tonight's episode, 2 host Joel Dommett gives the celebrity guests more than they bargained for.

With the Halloween theme, Joel decides to wear a ghost costume made out of a bed sheet but he has a wardrobe malfunction.

Joel Dommett and Rita Simons . Picture: ©Dr Pluto Films

He can't find the eye holes and struggles with the sheet so celebrity guest Rita Simons pulls the sheet off him to reveal a naked and very embarrassed Joel.

Hey Tracey! airs tonight at 10PM on ITV2.

Joining Joel and Rita on tonight's episode are Bobby Norris, Ellie Taylor, Darren Harriott, Jordan North and Tallia Storm as they try to win some normal people £2,500 and a stay in a haunted pub.

The comedy panel show features special virtual assistant, Tracey, played by comedy writer and performer Donna Preston. If the celebrities don’t know the answer to Joel’s unusual questions, they can enlist help from Tracey.

Each time the celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might know the answer. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling.

In tonight's scary Halloween Special some sort of spooky spirit gets into Tracey's mainframe and connects Bobby to someone from his past - his old boss who he used to work for in a hairdressers.

You can watch a first look clip below...

Picture: ITV/Dr Pluto Films