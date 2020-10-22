Staged will return to BBC One with new episodes

BBC One has announced more episodes of its lockdown series Staged.

Starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the first run of six episodes aired in June.

The 15-minute instalments featured the cast of a play - the cream of the crop of British acting talent - who were furloughed when their upcoming West End production was suddenly brought to a halt by the lockdown.

The new series sees the Michael Sheen and David Tennant attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.

Also returning for the new series are Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton alongside Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans with new addition to the regular cast Primetime Emmy-winner Ben Schwartz, playing the assistant to Michael and David’s American agent.

Following on from the surprise appearances in series one of Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson, series will again see the regulars joined in their virtual hell by a whole host of unexpected guests.

The BBC teased: "The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open.

"Moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold. The tantalising prospect of comfort kept at bay."

Michael Sheen said: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated.

"It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”

Georgia Tennant added: “The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

