The 2020 Olivier Awards take place tonight - here's how to watch the ceremony on TV and online.

The Olivier Awards 2020 were originally due to take place in April but were delayed due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

A virtual ceremony will now see the awards handed out this evening (October 25)

Watch Olivier Awards 2020 on TV and online

The show will begin online via the Official London Theatre YouTube from 9:30PM.

The ceremony will then move to TV on ITV at 10:20PM for those in the UK. You can also watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Outside of the UK, the entire show will stream online via the Official London YouTube channel.

Advertisements

Jason Manford was confirmed as this year's host in February.

He said at the time: "It's great to be back hosting the Olivier Awards. Having trod the boards myself many times, I've experienced first-hand the huge wealth of creativity and talent across the UK theatre industry.

"I look forward to celebrating all the incredible work produced over the last year."

Meanwhile you can see the 2020 Olivier Award nominations here ahead of the ceremony.

Musicals including & Juliet and Dear Evan Hansen led the way with nine and seven nominations each respectively.

Alongside the awards, the night will also see a number of special performances from Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty and Miriam-Teak Lee, star of & Juliet.

Plus, Sharon D. Clarke who will pay tribute to lyricist Don Black as he receives the Olivier Special Award for contribution to theatre.

More on: TV