Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2020, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Thursday, December 24.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations - including Disney's Moana (BBC One, 12:35PM) and Cars 3 (BBC One, 2:15PM) - plus The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Channel 4, 6:15PM).

Specials include The Wall Versus Celebrities (BBC One, 7:45PM), Miranda Hart's new celebrity game show (BBC One, 9:45PM), a virtual Cinderella pantomime (BBC Two, 8:15PM), a return for Birds Of A Feather (ITV, 9:15PM) an a Christmas Bake Off special (Channel 4, 7:40PM).

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 8:15PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 6:45PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 7:45PM).

See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...

Christmas Eve schedule 2020

BBC One

9:00AM - Kung Fu Panda

10:25AM - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

10:45AM - Kung Fu Panda 3

12:35PM - Moana

2:15PM - Cars 3

4:15PM - Paddington 2

5:55PM - Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy

6:55PM - The Wall Versus Celebrities

7:45PM - Would I Lie To You? at Christmas

8:15PM - EastEnders

8:40PM - Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (Repeat)

9:45PM - Miranda's Games With Showbiz Names

10:15PM - Have I Got 30 Years For You

11:15PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook

BBC Two

1:25PM - Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

3:15PM - Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear

4:15PM - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

5:15PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook

5:30PM - Carols from King's

6:45PM - Remarkable Places to Eat

7:45PM - Christmas University Challenge

8:15PM - Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas

9:15PM - Great British Christmas Menu

ITV

11:00AM - Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

1:15PM - The Masked Singer: The Story So Far

2:15PM - Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall

4:40PM - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

5:45PM - Celebrity Catchphrase

6:45PM - Emmerdale

7:45PM - Coronation Street

8:15PM - Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

9:15PM - Birds of a Feather

10:00PM - The Jonathan Ross Show

Channel 4

12:40PM - A Christmas Carol (1984)

2:35PM - It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

5:10PM - The Snowman

5:45PM - The Snowman and the Snowdog

6:15PM - The Tiger Who Came to Tea

6:40PM - A Baby Reindeer's First Christmas

7:40PM - The Great British Bake Off

9:00PM - One Night in Hamleys

10:00PM - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Channel 5

11:25AM - Annie (2004)

12:55PM - Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

3:05PM - Ben-Hur (2016)

5:25PM - Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

7:30PM - Christmas on the Farm

9:00PM - A Wartime Christmas

10:00PM - Shirley Valentine (1989)

