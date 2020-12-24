Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2020, with the full schedule for today.
Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Thursday, December 24.
Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations - including Disney's Moana (BBC One, 12:35PM) and Cars 3 (BBC One, 2:15PM) - plus The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Channel 4, 6:15PM).
Specials include The Wall Versus Celebrities (BBC One, 7:45PM), Miranda Hart's new celebrity game show (BBC One, 9:45PM), a virtual Cinderella pantomime (BBC Two, 8:15PM), a return for Birds Of A Feather (ITV, 9:15PM) an a Christmas Bake Off special (Channel 4, 7:40PM).
Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 8:15PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 6:45PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 7:45PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...
Christmas Eve schedule 2020
BBC One
9:00AM - Kung Fu Panda
10:25AM - Kung Fu Panda Holiday
10:45AM - Kung Fu Panda 3
12:35PM - Moana
2:15PM - Cars 3
4:15PM - Paddington 2
5:55PM - Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy
6:55PM - The Wall Versus Celebrities
7:45PM - Would I Lie To You? at Christmas
8:15PM - EastEnders
8:40PM - Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (Repeat)
9:45PM - Miranda's Games With Showbiz Names
10:15PM - Have I Got 30 Years For You
11:15PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook
BBC Two
1:25PM - Meet Me in St Louis (1944)
3:15PM - Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear
4:15PM - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show
5:15PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook
5:30PM - Carols from King's
6:45PM - Remarkable Places to Eat
7:45PM - Christmas University Challenge
8:15PM - Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas
9:15PM - Great British Christmas Menu
ITV
11:00AM - Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
1:15PM - The Masked Singer: The Story So Far
2:15PM - Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall
4:40PM - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars
5:45PM - Celebrity Catchphrase
6:45PM - Emmerdale
7:45PM - Coronation Street
8:15PM - Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
9:15PM - Birds of a Feather
10:00PM - The Jonathan Ross Show
Channel 4
12:40PM - A Christmas Carol (1984)
2:35PM - It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
5:10PM - The Snowman
5:45PM - The Snowman and the Snowdog
6:15PM - The Tiger Who Came to Tea
6:40PM - A Baby Reindeer's First Christmas
7:40PM - The Great British Bake Off
9:00PM - One Night in Hamleys
10:00PM - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Channel 5
11:25AM - Annie (2004)
12:55PM - Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
3:05PM - Ben-Hur (2016)
5:25PM - Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
7:30PM - Christmas on the Farm
9:00PM - A Wartime Christmas
10:00PM - Shirley Valentine (1989)