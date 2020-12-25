Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2020, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Friday, December 25.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations including the premieres of Aardman Animations's Early Man (BBC One, 1:15PM) and Pixar's Coco (BBC One, 3:10PM).

Specials include Strictly's Christmas (BBC One, 4:45PM), Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel (BBC One, 6PM), Britain's Got Talent's Christmas Spectacular (ITV, 8PM), Blankety Black (BBC One, 7PM), Call The Midwife (BBC One, 7:40PM), Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One, 10:05PM) and Jeremy Clarkson's TV round up show, It's Clarkson on TV (9:55PM, ITV).

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9:10PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 6PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 7PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...

Christmas Day schedule 2020

BBC One

8:55AM - The Gruffalo

9:25AM - The Gruffalo's Child

9:50AM - Lou

10:00AM - Christmas Day Service

11:00AM - The Snail and the Whale

11:25AM - Zog

11:55AM - Top Of The Pops Christmas Special

1:10PM - Inner Workings

1:15PM - Early Man

2:35PM - Zog and the Flying Doctors

3:00PM - The Queen's Christmas Broadcast

3:10PM - CoCo

4:45PM - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

6:00PM - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel

7:00PM - Blankety Blank Christmas special

7:40PM - Call The Midwife

9:10PM - EastEnders

10:05PM - Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

BBC Two

11:25AM - Singin' in the Rain (1952)

1:15PM - Some Like It Hot (1959)

3:15PM - Cue the Queen: Celebrating the Christmas Speech

4:15PM - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

5:20PM - To the Manor Born

6:00PM - Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

7:40PM - Dad's Army

8:20PM - Victoria Wood's All Day Breakfast

9:10PM - Victoria Wood: The Secret List

10:10PM - La La Land (2016)

ITV

7:00AM - Good Morning Britain

9:00AM - Lorraine

10:00AM - This Morning

12:00PM - James Martin's Saturday Morning

2:00PM - Ainsley's Food We Love

3:10PM - You've Been Framed! Watch You

3:40PM - Tenable

5:00PM - The Chase Celebrity Special

6:00PM - Emmerdale

7:00PM - Coronation Street

8:00PM - Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular

9:55PM - It's Clarkson on TV

10:35PM - It'll Be Alright On The Night

Channel 4

9:00AM - Garfield 2: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)

10:35AM - The Simpsons

11:55AM - The Tiger Who Came to Tea

12:25PM - The Snowman

2:05PM - The Great Christmas Bake Off

3:30PM - The Italian Job (1969)

5:30PM - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

7:40PM - Quentin Blake's Clown

8:10PM - Escape to the Chateau

9:10PM - Gogglebox

Channel 5

9:05AM - Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs

12:05PM - Oliver! (1968)

3:10PM - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

6:00PM - Pets Do the Funniest Things At Christmas

6:25PM - Britain's Favourite 80s Songs

9:10PM - Freddie Mercury: A Christmas Story

10:40PM - George Michael: Last Christmas