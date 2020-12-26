Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Boxing Day 2020, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Saturday, December 26.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including Brave (BBC One, 1:20PM) and Grease (BBC One, 5PM) plus there's the TV premiere of Dunkirk (BBC One, 9:05PM).

Specials include BBC's The Repair Shop (BBC One, 6:45PM), The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One, 7:45PM), Celebrity Family Fortunes (ITV 8:30PM), Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (ITV, 9:30PM) and Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 (Channel 4, 9:05PM)

Plus there's the return of The Masked Singer (ITV, 7PM) and all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 8:45PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Boxing Day TV schedule below...

Boxing Day schedule 2020

BBC One

08:55AM - Madagascar Escape 2 Africa

10:15AM - Penguins of Madagascar

11:35AM - Madly Madagascar

12:00PM - Football Focus

1:20PM - Brave

2:45PM - Match Of The Day Live - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

5:00PM - Grease

6:45PM - The Repair Shop At Christmas

7:45PM - The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special

8:45PM - EastEnders

9:05PM - Dunkirk

10:55PM - Match of the Day

BBC Two

10:40AM - Kiss Me Kate (1953)

12:25PM - Talking Pictures

1:10PM - Calamity Jane (1953)

2:50PM - Cinderella (2015)

5:00PM - Dad's Army

5:30PM - The Morecambe and Wise Show: The Lost Tapes

6:40PM - The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

8:35PM - Christmas University Challenge

9:05PM - Victoria Wood: The Secret List

10:05PM - Victoria Wood Live

ITV

9:25AM - The Story of SM:TV Live

10:40AM - James Martin's Saturday Morning

12:55PM - ITV Racing Live

3:40PM - Shrek the Halls

4:05PM - The Cube

5:15PM - In for a Penny Christmas Special

6:00PM - The Chase Celebrity Special

7:00PM - The Masked Singer

8:30PM - Celebrity Family Fortunes

9:30PM - Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

10:45PM - The Holiday (2006)

Channel 4

12:00PM - Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

1:40PM - Quentin Blake's Clown

2:20PM - Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas

2:55PM - Home Alone 3 (1997)

5:00PM - Shrek the Third (2007)

6:40PM - Hidden Figures (2016)

9:05PM - Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020

Channel 5

12:00PM - The Karate Kid (1984)

2:35PM - The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

4:55PM - Jumanji (1995)

6:45PM - World's Strongest Man 2020

7:45PM - All Creatures Great and Small

9:05PM - Elvis: The Man Who Shook Up the World

10:30PM - Queen: The Band That Rocked the World