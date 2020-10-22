Spitting Image US Election special coming to both ITV and BritBox

Spitting Image has announced a two-part US election special which is coming to both BritBox and ITV.

The uncompromising, fast-turnaround and uniquely British satirical take on global events, Spitting Image will have two specials to cover all the key moments and circus around the 2020 US Election.

Landing exclusively on BritBox first thing on Saturday 31 October, viewers will have a one-off chance to watch the first, bonus episode of the special on ITV on the evening of Saturday 31 October. Both episodes will then be available to view only on BritBox.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said: “We've been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months... and it certainly doesn't seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV added: “This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, commented: “We are excited to mark the USA election with a double special with ITV and BritBox.”

Roger Law added: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31 October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”