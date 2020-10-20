Shopping with Keith Lemon is back for a second series - here's all you need to know.

The first series launched on ITV2 last year, averaging over 1.5 million viewers an episode ranking as the #1 multi-channel show in the time slot.

Six-new episodes are on their way with ITV2 teasing: "The irrepressible Keith Lemon will return as host of his very own chat show – the chat show with a difference.

"Keith will once again move away from the constraints of the TV studio and, instead, take to the streets and hit the shops with his celebrity guests – along the way, interviewing his famous shopping companions in his own inimitable style."

Shopping With Keith Lemon will begin on Sunday, October 25 at 10PM. New episodes will air weekly on Sunday evenings.

Each episode will see Keith meet up with two famous faces, before getting to know them better - as only Keith could - as they go about their respective shopping trips.

In the first episode (October 25), Keith takes the one and only Gemma Collins for afternoon tea on the Thames and chat show legend Jonathan Ross shows Keith his toy collection.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Shopping with Keith Lemon airs on ITV2.

The first series featured guests including Holly Willoughby, Michelle Visage, Mel B and Jimmy Carr.