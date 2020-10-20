Stacey Dooley will front a new primetime entertainment show on BBC One.

This Is MY House will see four people all claiming to own the same house. It'll be up to a celebrity panel to determine who is telling the truth and who are the imposters.

Six, hour-long instalments have been commissioned to air on BBC One.

The BBC said: "A fresh modern show like no other, with a guessing game that will keep everyone playing along from their own homes. This Is MY House promises plenty of laugh out loud moments as each of the four opponents tries to prove that they are the real deal.

"It’s a fun show that challenges our prejudices and asks a simple question. Can the truth win?"

Stacey Dooley will present the show with the celebrity panel to be announced.

Stacey Dooley said: “Feel so excited to be fronting this new entertainment show!

"I love to see inside people's houses so I'm made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism. Can’t wait!”

Richard Bacon, Creator and Executive Producer commented: “This Is MY House is a game show with only one contestant - the homeowner. To win all they have to do is prove “This is MY house!”. But it’s not that simple.

"Three actors will turn up, steal the contestant’s name and claim that the house and everything in it belongs to them. They all have competing stories.

"Our judges have one job. To uncover the truth. It couldn’t be easier. Right?”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One added: “This terrific new format will give everyone the ability to join in alongside our celebrity sleuths, navigating red herrings and surprises throughout!”

This Is MY House will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021 and further information will be announced in due course.

