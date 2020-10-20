Bamous: Dane Baptiste to front new entertainment pilot for BBC Three

Dane Baptiste is to front a new entertainment pilot for BBC Three.

Bamous, starting out as a one-off 30 minute show, will be hosted by award winning comedian Dane Baptiste.

The brand new comedy entertainment show centres around the mythical NASBLAQ - a Stock index for diverse talent which determines which of them are allowed up and down the ladder of fame and success at any one time.

In this satirical new pilot for BBC Three, Dane and his assembled cast will try and figure out how the NASBLAQ works and how black talent can get to the top of it with an avalanche of comedy sketches, stunts, funny archive, interviews, social campaigns and much more, promising to reflect Britain at its most true, most provocative and most current.

Dane Baptiste said: “I’m so incredibly proud of this commission.

"Bamous is the show I’ve always wanted to make, where I can explore and celebrate Blackness, Britishness and how both of those elements combined can create a distinct and hilarious piece of work - with a style unlike anything on the planet right now. Black excellence at its most outstanding.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three added: “With Dane at the helm, supported by a cast of some of the most exciting comedy performing, writing and production talent in the country, BBC Three is honoured to be the home of the NASBLAQ.”

An air date will be announced in due course.