The Million Pound Cube arrives this week on ITV - here's all you need to know.

The new series is a reboot of The Cube which originally ran for nine series between 2009 and 2015.

Hosted by Philip Schofield, contestants attempt to complete a series of challenges involving both physical and mental skills while confined to a perspex cube.

The show is now back with a slight name change to reflect a new top prize of a whopping £1 million.

Watch The Million Pound Cube on TV and online

The Million Pound Cube starts on Saturday, October 17 at 9PM with the first of two celebrity specials. The show will then air nightly at 9PM between Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 23 with members of the public before another celebrity special on Saturday, October 24.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here for up to 30 days after episodes air.

The Million Pound Cube episodes and spoilers

The Million Pound Cube will air for seven episodes, including two celebrity specials.

Episode 1 (Celebrity special) - October 17

The first of two celebrity specials features comedian and TV presenter Jason Manford who is joined by his brother Stephen and comedian Mo Gilligan and his friend, actor David Ajao.

Episode 2 - October 19

Brothers Adam and Jon have their teamwork put to the ultimate test, whilst twin sisters Priya and Shreya endure a nerve-shredding journey in their quest to win one million pounds. Just seven games stand between both pairs and a fortune – but can they handle the pressure and beat the Cube?

Episode 3 - October 20

Twin sisters and doctors Priya and Sheya attempt to rescue a critical situation as their journey inside The Cube concludes in dramatic fashion. Meanwhile, best friends Joe and Robert – watched on by Joe’s three sisters – face a series of games that put all their skills to the test as they attempt to win one million pounds.

Episode 4 - October 21

Lianne and Andy, a married couple from Southampton, and Ric and Patricia, a mother and son pairing from Southport, are the latest contestants to enter The Cube. Just seven games lie between them and a million pounds, but only if they can handle the pressure and work together as they face a selection of new and classic Cube games.

Episode 5 - October 22

Annalise and boyfriend Jamie are confident that between them they’ve got all the skills required to beat The Cube, whilst father and son team Rhys and Adam are hoping their blend of youth and experience will prove to be a winning combination.

Episode 6 - October 23

Father and son pairing Adam and Rhys see their journey inside the Cube reach a dramatic conclusion. Then, Essex brothers Ivan and Samraj face a series of new and classic Cube games that push them to the limit as they attempt to walk away with a life-changing amount of money.

Episode 7 (Celebrity special) - October 24

We know Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have the teamwork to perform on the dance floor, but how they will the fare inside The Cube?

The Million Pound Cube airs on ITV.

Picture: Objective Media Group