Fred Dinenage will return to front a new series of HOW on ITV.

The iconic children's show will see Fred joined by a new presenting team made up of Vick Hope, Sam Homewood and Frankie Vu.

Advertisements

The new series will be shown on CITV and simulcast on ITV from November and available on ITV Hub.

The original series of HOW ran from 1966 – 1981 and then brought back as HOW2 from 1990 – 2006.

Fred is part of the fabric of HOW and will be the only presenter to have appeared on all three versions of HOW. Fred has been a household name Co-Presenting ITV Meridian since 1993 and presented programmes including Tell the Truth, Pass the Buck, World of Sport, Gambit and appeared on Tiswas.

He said: "Having appeared in every one of the hundreds of HOW? and HOW2 programmes over more than thirty years, I am thrilled to be a part of the new series of HOW. The wheel will have turned full circle!

Advertisements

"I am now just about the happiest tv presenter in Britain - though also, sadly, one of the oldest! But my energy and enthusiasm are undimmed - and so is my desire to show, once again, younger viewers - HOW!”

Vick Hope added: “I’m so excited to be part of the team which is bringing HOW back to ITV.

"I remember watching HOW 2 growing up, so it’s pretty cool to be taking over where absolute legend Carol Vorderman left off! I love science, chemical reactions and the odd massive explosion, so not only is the show educational, but it’s super fun!”

Frankie Vu commented: “Having watched HOW throughout my childhood, I'm honoured and delighted to be joining a show with so much history and heritage. It's so important to bring fun and laughter into learning, and the team have worked wonders to achieve this with an added wow factor.

"There are some jaw-dropping moments in every episode, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been up to."

Advertisements

And Sam Homewood said: "I’m so excited that How is back and even more so that I get to be a part of it. I loved How2 when I was younger, and now I’m older I love learning hacks and blowing stuff up. The team behind the show is incredible and I can’t wait for people to see what Vick, Frankie, Fred and I have been up to.

"There are plenty of surprises in store.”