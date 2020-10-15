Riches: ITV announces new six-part drama written by Abby Ajayi

ITV has announced a brand new drama written and created by Abby Ajayi (How To Get Away With Murder, Four Weddings And A Funeral).

Riches is a six-part series that follows the exploits of the super-successful and wealthy Richards family.

ITV share: "Abby Ajayi’s witty and deftly written scripts introduce us to Stephen Richards, a successful and smart businessman, who always gets his own way. He’s built his life and business empire around the fact everything he touches turns to gold. Even abandoning his first wife and two older children, Nina and Simon, turned out well for him.

"After 20 years of success, Stephen’s at the helm of his multi-million pound cosmetics empire and is reaping the rewards of his business acumen and ambitions. He's a great advocate for black-owned business, powerful, driven and impassioned, and with a glamourous, younger second wife, Claudia, life is never dull.

"Along with their adult children, Alesha, Gus and Wanda they love spending their hard-earned cash. The Richards are all about the good life and they’ve earnt it.

"In New York, Nina and Simon have established themselves as business people in their own right but when Stephen suffers a stroke, the family’s world comes tumbling down.

"As Stephen's life hangs in the balance, his children are about to collide and with secrets and lies rising to the surface and the empire at stake, it's bound to be a complicated family reunion..."

Abby Ajayi said: “The brash, complicated and indefatigable Richards family are a joy to write and I am thrilled that this contemporary story about a Black British family and their ambitions has found a home at ITV with its enviable track record of popular dramas."

Riches will begin filming in London and New York during the early part of 2021, produced by Greenacre Films.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill added: “I am so proud to be making this show with Greenacre Films. Abby’s scripts are brilliant and have you hooked into the story of the Richards family from the start. It’s aspirational, entertaining storytelling about power and success, but it’s also a brilliant family drama. I think it will be a compelling and addictive show to watch.”

And producers Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks said: "It's fantastic to be back working with Polly and ITV on this compelling and nuanced series and to be working with the incredibly talented Abby Ajayi to bring the Richard's to screen is an absolute joy.

"We think that it's going to be a lot of fun and can't wait to bring such an entertaining and brilliant family into people’s homes."

Further creative and casting are to be announced.

