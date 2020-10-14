Sir Cliff Richard to appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV

Sir Cliff Richard has been confirmed as the latest guest on Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV

The channel confirmed today that Piers Morgan will be talking with Sir Cliff Richard, who celebrates his 80th birthday today, about his extraordinary life and six-decade career as the crown prince of British pop.

He recalls his journey from a poverty-stricken childhood to become Britain's first true rock-and-roll star - and at one stage the biggest selling singles artist in the world.

He also reflects on how the tragically early death of his father led him to the public conversion to Christianity which could have jeopardised his career and discusses the ups and downs of 60 years in the public eye.

Piers Morgan said: “Sir Cliff is one of Britain’s greatest ever pop stars and I’m absolutely thrilled he has finally agreed to do Life Stories. What a career, what a life!”

This episode will air later this month on Sunday, October 25 at 9PM on ITV.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment said: “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is a firm favourite with ITV viewers and gives a unique insight into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces in the world.

"Sir Cliff Richard joining Piers to talk about his life and celebrate his illustrious career promises to be a real treat for our audience.”