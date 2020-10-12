An official Taskmaster podcast has been announced to launch alongside the new series.

The brand new official Taskmaster Podcast will be released to coincide with the BAFTA winning TV show’s Channel 4 debut on Thursday 15th October.

Hosted by critically-acclaimed stand-up (and reigning Taskmaster Champion) Ed Gamble and produced by the creators of the hit comedy show, each instalment of the podcast will be available to download immediately after each episode of the new series has aired.

Following the journeys of the latest batch of brave contestants; Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring as they battle it out in the 10th series of quintessentially perplexing challenges set by the all-powerful Taskmaster.

Each week Gamble will be joined by special guests to dissect, discuss and disagree with all of the Taskmaster’s questionable decisions. Past contestants, little Alex Horne, and even the Taskmaster himself will feature in this brand-new podcast.

The Taskmaster Podcast is available to download from 15th October 10pm on iTunes

Taskmaster Series 10, starts 9pm Thursday 15th October on Channel 4. Catch series 1-9 on All 4

