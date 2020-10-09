Changing Rooms is back with Davina McCall and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Davina McCall is to host a rebooted series of Changing Rooms on Channel 4.

The home improvement show originally ran for 17 series on BBC One between 1996 and 2004.

Each episode sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of expert designers.

Davina McCall is to host the rebooted version, replacing original host Carol Smillie.

Interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has been confirmed to return with other designers to be announced. The original series featured names including Linda Barker and Anna Ryder Richardson over its eight years.

Davina said: “I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms. It’s a classic! It’s the perfect time to bring it back, everyone is going DIY and decor mad!

"I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations - I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paint brush!"

Laurence added: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

"It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, commented: “With us all spending so long staring at our own four walls, there’s never been a better time to see the return of the nation’s favourite interiors show. Let the house swapping begin!”

Changing Rooms will air for six-episodes in time prime on Channel 4. An air date is to be confirmed.