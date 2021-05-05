Changing Rooms is back with Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Anna Richardson is to host a rebooted series of Changing Rooms on Channel 4.

The home improvement show originally ran for 17 series on BBC One between 1996 and 2004, hosted by Carol Smillie.

Advertisements

Each episode sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of expert designers.

Anna Richardson is to host the rebooted version, taking over from the previously announced Davina McCall due to schedule conflicts.

Interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has been confirmed to return, joined by designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio. Completing the team is carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

Anna Richardson said: "What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV!

"This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners. Let’s get that house swapping started!"

Laurence added: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

Advertisements

"It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, 2LG, commented: "The childhood versions of ourselves are mind blown to be part of the new Changing Rooms and, as designers, we are beyond excited to take on this challenge.

"Our design style is about empowerment, kindness and pride - making homes that lift your spirits and facilitate your best life.

"Creativity is powerful so we love that Changing Rooms is back because, in many ways, it was the beginning of our own creative journeys. How incredible that we get to a part of the next step."

And Tibby Singh said: "I'm humbled to be a part of Changing Rooms which is such an iconic TV show!

"I'm privileged to be working alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and 2LG to create some amazing makeovers and bring their designs to life. Touch wood everything goes to plan!"

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, commented: “With us all spending so long staring at our own four walls, there’s never been a better time to see the return of the nation’s favourite interiors show. Let the house swapping begin!”

Advertisements

Changing Rooms will air for six-episodes in time prime on Channel 4.

Filming is to take place this summer with an air date to be confirmed.