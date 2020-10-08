Roadkill start date and cast from new BBC One drama with Hugh Laurie

Roadkill is the brand new BBC One drama with Hugh Laurie - from the start date to full cast, here's all you need to know.

First announced in 2019, award-winning actor Hugh Laurie will play a Conservative minister in the major new political thriller, written by David Hare (Collateral).

A synopsis from the BBC teases: "Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie) is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. With his enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?"

Roadkill 2020 release date

The new series starts on TV on Sunday, October 18 on BBC One at 9PM. New episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights.

Alternatively, episodes will be available to watch online for free (in the UK) via BBC iPlayer right here.

This series has four episodes.

Roadkill cast

Hugh Laurie leads the cast as Peter Laurence.

He's joined by Helen McCrory as Dawn Ellison, Iain De Caestecker as Duncan, Olivia Vinall as Julia Blythe and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Rochelle Madeley.

Further cast includes Sidse Babett Knudse, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge, Ophelia Lovibond, Katie Leung, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady and Danny Ashok.

Roadkill spoilers

In the first episode, we meet Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie): A self-made, forceful and charismatic politician positioned in the cabinet as Minister for Transport.

Married with two daughters, and celebrating his win in a newspaper libel case, Peter is summoned to Downing Street to see the Prime Minister, Dawn Ellison (Helen McCrory) where she reveals she is looking to promote him to an office of state.

Meanwhile, as Peter celebrates, disgraced journalist Charmian Pepper (Sarah Greene) is fired from the newspaper by editor Joe Lapidus (Pip Torrens) and proprietor Lady Roche (Patricia Hodge) after mysteriously changing her story in court, leading to Laurence’s success.

Reeling from her dismissal, she convinces the newspaper to send her to Washington to prove once and for all that she has a case against Peter, just as his own barrister Rochelle (Pippa Bennett-Warner) receives a mysterious phone call from an anonymous contact, also claiming to have information on the Laurence case.

However a victorious Peter is soon bought back down to earth with a bump when his special advisor Duncan Knock (Iain DeCaestecker) reveals an inmate in Shephill women’s prison is claiming to have a secret about Peter’s past that could affect his future...

With Peter’s enemies closing in on both his personal and professional secrets, will he be able to cope with the pressure?