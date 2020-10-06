All star cast set for Zog And The Flying Doctors on BBC One this Christmas

An all star cast will lend their voices to Zog And The Flying Doctors on BBC One this Christmas.

Sir Lenny Henry, Rob Brydon, Patsy Ferran and Hugh Skinner lead the cast of Zog And The Flying Doctors, a sequel to Donaldson and Scheffler's classic Zog.

Made by multi Oscar-nominated production company Magic Light Pictures, the film will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

Sir Lenny Henry will lead the cast as the Narrator, joined by Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) as King, Patsy Ferran (Laurence Olivier award winner) as Princess Pearl, Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Zog, Daniel Ings (The Crown) as Sir Gadabout, Mark Bonnar (Quiz, Catastrophe) as Unicorn, Lucian Msamati (Talking Heads) as Lion and Alexandra Roach (Utopia) as Mermaid.

A synopsis of the movie shares: "In Zog And The Flying Doctors, Zog, Pearl and Gadabout are now a flying doctor trio, caring for creatures including a mermaid, a unicorn and a sneezy lion. However, when bad weather forces them to land at the palace, Pearl is locked up by her uncle, the King. Zog and Gadabout try in vain to set her free.

"Pearl gets a chance to escape, but instead decides to stay and care for the ill King, in the process gaining his respect, regaining his love and with it her freedom."

Sir Lenny Henry, who also narrated the BBC One 2018 adaptation of Zog, said today: “These Donaldson and Scheffler productions are so magical, it’s a joy to be able to lend my voice to such fun and beautiful animations at Christmas.

"Zog’s continued story is one of teamwork and empowerment, things we all need more of these days.”

The original book was written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. Together Julia and Axel are the UK’s most successful picture book creators.

Zog And The Flying Doctors was first published by Scholastic in 2016 and is the eighth adaptation by Magic Light Pictures of a Donaldson/Scheffler title for BBC One.