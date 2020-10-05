McDonald & Dodds reveals guest cast for series 2

ITV has revealed a cast of guest stars who will appear in the second series of McDonald & Dodds.

McDonald & Dodds follows crime mysteries investigated by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

McDonald & Dodds series 2 was confirmed earlier this year with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins returning to reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds respectively.

They are joined in the first film by guest cast members Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Patsy Kensit (Absolute Beginners) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa).

Returning cast includes James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig with Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

A synopsis teases: "A hot air balloon trip ends in murder in the first investigation of the series. The suspects are a group of friends who achieved notoriety in the 1980s played by Rupert Graves, (Gordon), Martin Kemp (Mick), Patsy Kensit (Barbara) and Cathy Tyson (Jackie).

"Rob Brydon plays Roy from the Air Incident Investigation Agency who assists McDonalds & Dodds with their enquiries."

Robert Murphy, creator and executive producer, has written the first two films with Kam Odedra (Gangs of London) writing the third. Directors are Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run) McDonald & Dodds will once again be filmed in the West Country.

The first series is available to view via streaming platform Britbox.