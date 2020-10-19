The Real Full Monty line up revealed as show returns with a big twist

ITV's The Real Full Monty is set to return for 2020 for two brand new specials - and a new twist.

After first starting in 2017, The Real Full Monty sees famous faces strip off as they take part in a Full Monty style dance routine.

The show will be back for 2020 with Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan once again leading troupes of men and women to bare all.

They hope to build on the impact of past years to keep key health messages about regular checks for breast, testicular and prostate cancer at the forefront of the nation’s minds.

And this time, they will be performing their routines on ice in a winter wonderland spectacular - without a thermal in sight.

The Real Full Monty line up

Those taking part in the women's group are Radio presenter and cancer survivor Dame Jenni Murray, actress Hayley Tamaddon, Love Island's Shaughna Phillips, This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams and model and actress Linda Lusardi.

On the men's line up are rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden, Grand National winning jockey Bob Champion, Diversity’s Perri Kiely, and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

All have stories to tell about how cancer has touched the lives of themselves or those closest to them.

To push them even harder, Ashley has asked some of the former Dancing on Ice professional skaters to perform with the celebrities and DOI’s Dan Whiston will be creating some amazing ice dance routines to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Two 90 minute specials will air on ITV this Christmas.

Coleen Nolan said: "I keep saying ‘never again’ to getting my kit off but the response we get from the millions of women who feel empowered to check themselves after watching the show is incredible, so here we go again! This year is more personal than ever for me as two of my amazing sisters are battling cancer once more.

"I'm inspired by them and everyone I meet who's has been touched by this dreadful disease, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be back leading a new awesome group of women, ready to bare all with me. But as this year it’s on ice, let’s just hope we don't get frostbite on our unmentionables!”

Ashley Banjo added: “We are so proud of what this show has achieved in reminding people to check themselves for early signs of cancer and we’re going all out this year to get that message across; following lockdown, when far fewer people were getting health checks, now more than ever this message is important.

"Performing on ice will take the challenge to a whole new level - the celebrities won’t know what’s hit them! What could possibly go wrong?!”