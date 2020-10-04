Top Gear 2020 episodes as show moves to BBC One for Series 29

Top Gear's new 2020 series has arrived - here's all about the show as it moves to BBC One.

It was announce earlier this year that Top Gear will make the channel switch for its 29th series.

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness return to host for their third season together.

Watch Top Gear on TV and online

Top Gear 2020's new series starts on Sunday, October 4 at 8PM on BBC One.

The series has five episodes which will air weekly on Sunday nights.

You can watch on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Top Gear 2020 episodes

Top Gear's 29th series will have five episodes.

Episode 1 - October 4

Freddie, Chris and Paddy test three new company cars - the Tesla Model 3, Volvo S60 and BMW 3-Series - by spending 24 hours in them. No feet on the ground. At any point. The location for this challenge? Bolton. Obviously. Because it’s twinned with Le Mans (home of the famous 24-hour race). It’s the perfect opportunity for Paddy to give Chris and Freddie the grand tour of his hometown.

Meanwhile, Chris heads to Italy with the Ferrari SF90. The SF90 supercar is the fastest, most powerful, most complicated Ferrari ever made. Chris heads to Italy to test the 1,000-horsepower SF90 to the limit on track, and discover whether it’s just too complicated for its own good.

Episode 2 - October 11

This week Freddie, Chris and Paddy drive some insurance write-offs onto the Wall of Death. Convinced they’ve found a way of bagging performance cars on the cheap, the presenters each buy a sporty insurance write-off for £6,000.

After a trio of challenges at the Top Gear Test Track - including the inaugural game of Car Park Musical Chairs - they’re ordered to make their cars road legal and report to Alexandra Palace, where the Top Gear producers have constructed a monstrous Wall of Death. After conquering their very real fear, the big question is, who can drive fastest on its vertical face?

Meanwhile, the presenters each choose a 200mph legend - Chris the Ferrari F40, Paddy the Lamborghini Diablo, and Freddie the XJ220 - for a northern road trip, before Freddie attempts to break the 200mph barrier in his old Jag. However, things don’t quite go to plan...

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

You can watch episodes online or catch up in full via the BBC iPlayer.