Twist trailer, cast and release date from new Sky original

Sky has revealed a first look at its new original film Twist.

The Sky original stars Sir Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Rita Ora, Franz Drameh, Sophie Simnett, David Walliams, Noel Clarke and introduces Raff Law in the title role.

The movie is a Dickens’ classic brought thrillingly up to date in the teeming heartland of modern London, where a group of street smart young hustlers plan the heist of the century for the ultimate payday.

Sky has revealed the release date is set for early 2021 on Sky Cinema with an exact date to be confirmed.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

The film features an all-star British cast including two-time Academy Award winner Sir Michael Caine (The Dark Knight) as Fagin, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Sikes, Rita Ora (50 Shades of Grey trilogy) plays Dodge, Franz Drameh (Legends of Tomorrow) as Batesey, Sophie Simnett (Daybreak) as Red and introducing Raff Law in the title role of Twist.

Twist, directed by Martin Owen (The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud) also stars David Walliams (After Ever After) and Noel Clarke (Bulletproof).

Picture: Sky

