Honour on ITV cast and episodes from new real-life drama

Honour airs on ITV this week - from the cast to when to watch, here's all you need to know.

Based on a true story, Honour is a two part factual drama starring Keeley Hawes.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes and directed by Richard Laxton, Keeley stars as the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered for falling in love with the wrong man.

Watch Honour on TV and online

Honour will air over two nights at 9PM on ITV on Monday, September 28 and Tuesday, September 29.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

The series will run for two episodes.

Honour cast

Keeley Hawes leads the cast of Honour on ITV in the role of DCI Caroline Goode.

The full cast can be found below.

DCI Caroline Goode - KEELEY HAWES

Bekhal Mahmod - RHIANNE BARRETO

Rahmat Suleimani - MOE BAR-EL

Keilly Jones - ALEXA DAVIES

DS Stuart Reeves - MICHAEL JIBSON

Diana Nammi - AHD KAMEL

Banaz Mahmod - BUKET KOMUR

DC Sarah Raymond - AMANDA LAWRENCE

Nawzad Gelly - NASSER MEMARZIA

DS Andy Craig - MARK STANLEY

Mahmod Mahmod - UMIT ULGEN

Behya Mahmod - FISUN BURGESS

Det Chief Supt Phil Adams - DAVID KENNEDY

Ari Mahmod - SELVA RASALINGHAM

Ari's Solicitor - SHIRAZ KHAN

Ali Abbas Homar - SAMMY BROLY

A&E Nurse - ELLA KENION

Mahmod's Solicitor - GRAEME HAWLEY

PC Lorna Wilson - ANGELA BULL

Mohammed Hama - WAJ ALI

Jo Matthews - ANDREA HALL

Honour - is it a true story?

Based on real events, Honour follows DCI Caroline Goode as she first hears of Banaz Mahmod when her boyfriend reports her missing. Caroline discovers that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to life, even presenting a list of people wanting to kill her for shaming her family.

Caroline searches for the people on Banaz’ list. Ringleader Uncle Ari is questioned but denies the charges. Caroline speaks to estranged sister Bekhal and Kurdish activist, Diana Nammi and realises that this could be a murder enquiry. It is confirmed when one of the suspects confesses over the phone to the rape, torture and murder of Banaz.

Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called “honour” killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming.

This tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life.

Honour airs on ITV at 9PM on Monday, September 28 an Tuesday, September 29.

