Gogglebox 2020 episodes, shows, cast and how to watch online

Gogglebox is back for 2020 on Channel 4 this autumn with its sixteenth series.

From the families to the shows on the box this week, here's all you need to know about Gogglebox!

Watch Gogglebox on TV and online

Narrated by voiceover Craig Cash, Gogglebox airs weekly on Channel 4 at 9PM. The new series started on September 11 and is set to run for 15 episodes.

You can watch each week on TV or online via the All 4 player.

All 4 also has EVERY episode of Gogglebox from the past seven years available to watch online for free (UK viewers).

Gogglebox episodes

Episode 1 - September 11

On the box this time, (Un)well off Netflix, When Harry Met Sally, Countdown, Britain's Got Talent, Mary Berry's Simple Comforts, Elephant Hospital, BBC News on quarantine and ITV News on Brexit.

Episode 2 - September 18

This week the families have been watching: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?; (Un)well; Extinction: The Facts; Des; The Third Day; BBC News on the R number; and Breakfast with Michael Gove on Brexit.

Episode 3 - September 25

On the 'Box this time, Get Organized with The Home Edit, Ratched, EastEnders, The Andrew Marr Show with Keir Starmer, Yorkshire Tea vs PG Tips: Battle Of The Brews, The Great British Bake Off, The Third Day and Politics Live with the PM's address to the House of Commons.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Gogglebox families

Britain's sharpest armchair critics are set to once more share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

The families and viewers appearing on the current series include Stephen Webb, the Siddiqui family (Sid, Umar and Bassit), the Michael family (Andrew, Carolyne, Louis, Alex and Katie), Linda and Peter McGarry, the Malone family (Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun), Jenny and Lee, Giles Wood and Mary Killen, Ellie and Izzi Warner and Dave and Shirley.

They're joined by the Plummer family (Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan), Mary and Marina, Amira and Iqra, Alison, George and Helena, Pete and Sophie Sandiford, Marcus and Mica, Abbie and Georgia, Daniel Lustig-Webb, Paige and Sally, Sue and Steve, Anne and Ken, the Walker Family (Chantelle, Monique, Elizabeth) and the Bagg Family (Joe, George, Lisa).