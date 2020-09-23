Your Honor: First look at new thriller coming to Sky and NOW TV in the UK

Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston is coming to the UK.

The ten episode legal thriller stars Oscar nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony®Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge.

Advertisements

When his teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run it leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

The series will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and online via NOW TV with a release date to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below...

SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

Based on the Israeli series, Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, the thriller also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

Photo: Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME