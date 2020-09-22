Sky comedy Bloods cast revealed as filming begins

New Sky comedy Bloods has started filming with an all star cast.

The series follows a pair of seemingly mismatched paramedics and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service

BAFTA nominated Samson Kayo (Famalam, Truthseekers) and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Little Voice) star in the six-part original as tough-acting loner Maleek and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy respectively.

Joining the cast are Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Kevin Garry, Sam Campbell and Aasiya Shah.

A teaser from Sky shares: "An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

"Each 30-minute episode will bring humorous relief to the world and characters of the paramedic service and recognises the talent of those who put their own lives at risk in an emergency to help keep us safe and healthy."

Samson Kayo said: “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic. Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead! I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

Jane Horrocks added: “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”

Bloods will air on Sky One and NOW TV in 2021.