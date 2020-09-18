ITV has revealed a behind the scenes look at the making of its hit drama Des.

David Tennant, Daniel Mays & Jason Watkins starred in the three part series which aired earlier this week.

Written by Luke Neal and developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, the drama is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters, which focuses on one of the most infamous cases in UK criminal history, that of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Dennis Nilsen was played by David Tennant with Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay played by Daniel Mays and biographer Brian Masters played by Jason Watkins.

You can watch a behind the scenes featurette in the video below...

Des originally aired on TV nightly at 9PM on ITV between Monday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 16.

You can watch online and catch up via ITV Hub here or Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here.

A synopsis of the series shares:

The drama plays out through three isolated men - a detective, a biographer, and Nilsen himself. While Detective Peter Jay and the police investigation’s attempt to get justice for as many victims as possible provides the narrative and emotional spine, the relationship between Nilsen and his biographer Brian Masters allows us to delve into the mind of one of the most emotionally elusive serial killers the world has ever seen. Can we ever really understand the mind of a serial killer? And, if we try, what price do we pay?

Alongside the drama series, documentary The Real ‘Des’: The Dennis Nilsen Story aired on Thursday, September 17 at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

