Alex Scott tipped to replace Sue Barker on A Question of Sport

Alex Scott has been tipped to become the new host of A Question of Sport on BBC One.

It follows presenter Sue Barker departing the show after 23 years alongside regular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

While nothing has been officially announced yet, The Sun reports that former England footballer turned pundit Alex is set to take over.

Alex, who starred in last year's Strictly Come Dancing, has made previous appearances on the show as a guest.

“Like Sue, she’s a former sportswoman and she also has five years of broadcasting under her belt," a source shared. “She’s a natural on camera and, crucially, lives and breathes all things sport."

The insider added that Alex was considered "the best woman for the job."

"This has nothing to do with gender, nor is it a case of the BBC trying to be woke," said the source.

A spokesperson for the BBC previously confirmed the shake up, saying: "We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show's longest reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy."

"Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience. Sue, Matt and Phil's final series will be broadcast next year before the series returns with a new team."

Sue said: "I've absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it's been my dream job. But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I'm sad to say goodbye."

Sue first chaired the show in 1997, taking over from David Coleman who replaced original host David Vine in 1979.