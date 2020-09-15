Gary Lineker takes 23 per cent pay cut as he signs five year BBC deal

Gary Lineker is to take a 23 per cent pay cut as he signs a new five year deal with the BBC.

The new contract will keep him at the corporation until 2025.

Advertisements

The former England captain will continue as Match Of The Day host having first presented back in 1999.

He will also front the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup together with major football tournaments and BBC Sports Personality Of The Year.

The BBC revealed that the new deal involves a reduction of 23 per cent in his pay which in the last financial year totalled £1.75 million.

Lineker said today: “I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team. I’m looking forward to the next five years - with a European Championship and World Cup on the horizon, it’s exciting times for me and the team.”

Philip Bernie, BBC Head of TV Sport, added: “Gary is the outstanding football presenter of his time. The BBC is extremely pleased to have him leading our coverage so exceptionally, for another five years.”

Picture: BBC