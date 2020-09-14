Never Mind The Buzzcocks 'set to be revived with Greg Davies as host'

Never Mind The Buzzcocks could be set for a return five years after it last aired.

The show is reportedly being revived by Sky after it was dropped by BBC Two in 2015 after almost 20 years on air.

It's reported that a pilot episode has been filmed with Greg Davies as host.

“It was axed by BBC2 because they wanted to make room for new shows, which was a massive shame," a source shared with The Sun newspaper. “Sky saw how good it was and have decided to bring it back with a slight makeover."

Alongside Greg, the pilot is said to have featured Dizzee Rascal and Paul Chowdhry.

News of the revival was first reported by the British Comedy Guide, which says there have also been "changes to the show's format".

Never Mind the Buzzcocks first premiered in 1996 and aired over 250 episodes across almost 30 series.

Hosts over the years included Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert with team captains Phill Jupitus, Sean Hughes, Bill Bailey and Noel Fielding.