Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are all to leave A Question of Sport, the BBC has confirmed.

Sue, who has been at the helm of the sports quiz show, will be departing after 23 years.

Team Captains Matt and Phil are also leaving after first making their debuts on the show in 2004 an 2008 respectively.

A final series featuring the trio will air in 2021 before a new team takeover.

A spokesperson for the BBC said in a statement: "We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show's longest reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy."

"Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience."

They added: "Sue, Matt and Phil's final series will be broadcast next year before the series returns with a new team."

Potential replacements have yet to be announced.

A Question of Sport is regarded as the world's longest running TV sports quiz having first aired in 1970. Over 1,250 episodes have aired to date across 50 series.

Sue first chaired the show in 1997, taking over from David Coleman who replaced original host David Vine in 1979.