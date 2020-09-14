Piers Morgan's Life Stories returned to ITV at the weekend (September 13) with Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The new series of two special episodes was back on Sunday evening at 8PM.

In each episode of the extraordinary series, Piers will delve into the lives and minds of his guests, with Captain Sir Tom Moore appearing tonight.

2020 saw the UK find a new hero in Captain Sir Tom Moore who managed to fundraise over £30 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Becoming a global inspiration, Captain Tom’s achievements saw him knighted, with The Queen coming out of lockdown to award Captain Tom his Knighthood in person.

He joins Piers Morgan to look back on his extraordinary life - which spans an entire century.

He reflects on the devastating accident which left him in intensive care at the age of 98 - and how his gratitude to the NHS and battle to regain mobility led to his record-breaking charity walk.

Tom reveals the untold story of his first marriage - and how his beloved second wife Pamela brought him happiness and a family before her tragic terminal illness left him rebuilding his life once again.

He also takes stock of his wartime service in Burma, and gives Piers a touching insight into how, after his fundraising heroics made him a global phenomenon, his life has changed at the age of 100.

Watch Piers Morgan's Life Stories on TV and online

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Captain Sir Tom Moore aired on ITV on Sunday night, September 13 at 8PM.

You can catch up on Piers Morgan's Life Stories via the ITV Hub HERE or via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+ HERE.

Additionally, you can watch episodes live as they air online via the ITV Hub

Picture: ITV