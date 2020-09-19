The Chase Celebrity Specials are back on TV with brand new episodes - here's all you need to know.

The hit game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, is airing on Saturday nights with a new series of Celebrity specials.

Each week a group of celebrity contestants must answer general knowledge questions and play their tactics right in order to get themselves into the Final Chase, where they could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds for charity.

Who's on The Chase Celebrity special tonight?

In tonight's episode (September 19) host feature designer Jeff Banks, presenter Michelle Ackerley, broadcaster Andy Crane and comedian and actor Brian Conley.

Next week (September 26) welcomes Emmerdale stars Anthony Quinlan, Louisa Clein, James Moore and Dominic Brunt.

In Episode 2, (September 12) were broadcaster Giles Coren, journalist Rachel Johnson, TV presenter Chris Packham and comedian Josie Long.

Episode 1 (September 5) saw actor Perry Fenwick, comedian Jenny Éclair and TV Presenters Ore Oduba and Richard Madeley take part.

Details on further episodes of the new 2020 series are to be confirmed.

Watch The Chase Celebrity specials on TV and online

The Chase Celebrity special currently airs weekly on Saturday nights.

Episodes air at 7PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to be on The Chase

If you want to take part in the show yourself, applications for The Chase are currently open.

To apply to be on The Chase you can visit the ITV website here.

ITV ask: "How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

Picture: ITV