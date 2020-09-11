Love Life with Anna Kendrick to air on BBC One in the UK

A UK channel has been confirmed for Anna Kendrick's show Love Life.

The US TV series airs on HBO Max in the States but soon you'll be able to watch it in the UK.

Advertisements

The BBC has confirmed it will be airing the romantic comedy anthology series on BBC One. It will also be available to watch online in full on BBC iPlayer.

A start date has yet to be revealed with the BBC saying simply it will be released in the UK "soon".

A teaser for the show reads: "Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

"This fresh take on a romantic comedy follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships."

Alongside Anna Kendrick, the cast features with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Love Life is so engaging and relatable - I am sure BBC viewers will really enjoy witnessing all the romantic experiences the characters go through in the series.”