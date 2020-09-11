Doctor Who's next series may not air until 2022 due to delays in filming.

Production is said to be starting next month but restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic mean it may be sometime before we see it on TV.

The Mirror newspaper reports that it's expected scenes will take longer to shoot due to social distancing.

A source said: “Shooting safely is a slow process. If there is a series finished and ready to go next year it will be nothing short of a miracle.

A BBC insider said however that they "remain hopeful that the next series will air in 2021."

Jodie Whittaker will return as The Doctor for the new series alongside Mandip Gill as Yaz, with further casting to be confirmed.

Fortunately for Doctor Who fans, a Christmas special will still air in 2020 after it was completed in March before lockdown.

Doctor Who will return to screens later this year for a one-off episode during the upcoming festive season in an episode entitled: “Revolution of the Daleks”.

Following the latest series, which was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, the one off special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said previously: “We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did.

"But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!)."

He teased: "There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Alongside Jodie and Mandip, the special will feature Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham.

For the time being, you can get series 12 of Doctor Who on DVD or Blu-Ray here or stream via BBC iPlayer here.