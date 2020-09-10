Us start date and cast of new BBC One TV series

BBC One TV series Us is on its way - here's all you need to know from the start date to the cast.

Us is a four-part adaption of the popular novel of the same name by David Nicholls.

A synopsis of the show reads:

Douglas Petersen is blindsided when his wife Connie tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to still go on their planned family grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their son Albie. Reflecting David Nicholls' signature mix of humour and heartbreak, Us brings the Petersens' poignant and often hilarious story to life, taking viewers with them on their once-in-a-lifetime journey through some of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Us start date

Us will begin on Sunday, September 20 at 9PM on BBC One.

The four episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

David Nicholls, who wrote the book and is adapting it for the screen, said: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Us cast

Tom Hollander (Baptiste, The Night Manager) will play Douglas Petersen with Saskia Reeves (Luther, Shetland) as his wife Connie.

Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster, The Dark Tower) plays Albie.

Futher casting includes Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing, Fortitude), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Fades) and Thaddea Graham (Curfew, The Letter for the King).

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said of the series: “We feel so honoured to be bringing David’s beautiful novel to BBC One and to have the brilliant Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves playing the leading roles.

"We are thrilled to work with David and Drama Republic once again and also with Bandstand Productions on their debut drama for the BBC.”