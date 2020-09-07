Doc Martin to end after 10 series in 2021, ITV announce

Doc Martin is to end after ten series, ITV has confirmed today (Monday September 7).

Starring Martin Clunes in the title role, the upcoming series - which will air in 2021 - will be the last.

ITV said: "In spite of his cantankerous bed side manner, Doc Martin has won legions of fans in the UK and around the world for his incisive diagnoses and medical excellence as he treats patients in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn where he spent holidays as a child.

"His on-off love affair and eventual marriage to Louisa, played by long standing co-star Caroline Catz, created rare tender moments between the two characters as Martin often found it difficult to reveal his true feelings for her. "

Series 10 of Doc Martin will begin filming in the new year with episodes to air later in 2021.

Explaining their decision Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite of production company, Buffalo Pictures said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

"The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

"However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill paid tribute to Martin, Philippa and the hard-working production team and crew who produce the comedy drama.

She said: “I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years.

"I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

Created by acclaimed screenwriter Dominic Minghella, Doc Martin has been successfully airing on ITV since 2004.