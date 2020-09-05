The first episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories started on Saturday (September 5) on ITV.

The new mini-series of two episodes will feature some very special guests.

In each instalment of the upcoming extraordinary series, Piers will delve into the lives and minds of his guests, all of whom have enjoyed lengthy careers under the glare of the media spotlight.

The first celebrity in the hot seat is Vinnie Jones.

The actor, singer and former professional footballer makes history becoming the first celebrity to return to the show.

In the episode this weekend, Vinnie Jones joins Piers Morgan for an intimate Life Stories special, ten years on from his first appearance.

Vinnie opens up about how his life has changed irrevocably in that time, as he comes to terms with grieving for the loss of his wife, Tanya, who passed away last year, aged just 53, after a six-year battle with cancer.

Vinnie also looks back at some of the highlights of his football and movie careers, talks about his struggles with alcohol, how he is hoping to help other people, particularly men, to cope with grief and what the future now holds.

Watch Piers Morgan's Life Stories online

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Vinnie Jones aired on ITV on Saturday night, September 5 at 10PM.

You can also catch up on Vinnie Jones on Piers Morgan's Life Stories via the ITV Hub HERE or via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+ HERE.

Additionally, you can watch episodes live as they air online via the ITV Hub

The next episode will air on Sunday, September 13 at 8PM and feature Captain Sir Tom Moore.

In previous series of Life Stories, Piers has interviewed over 85 famous personalities including Sir Elton John, Mary Berry, Kim Cattrall, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Richard Branson, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Nigel Farage, James Corden, Gordon Brown when he was Prime Minister, Sir Mo Farah and Lionel Richie; to name but a few.