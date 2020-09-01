Nigella Lawson back on BBC Two with new series, Cook, Eat, Repeat

Nigella Lawson is to return to BBC Two with a brand new series.

Nigella will be back with Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat.

Advertisements

The BBC say it will see Nigella share the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen through a multitude of delicious new recipes that make the most of her favourite ingredients.

The channel tease: "Nigella gets to the heart of how food is woven into our everyday lives and the connection it provides. Along the way, she'll offer up mouth-watering dishes that range from the indulgent Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, to the rich luxurious Crab Mac’n’Cheese, and the life-affirming Fear Free Fish Stew - all beautifully shot to bring a weekly serving of comfort and cheer into the nation’s lives."

During the series, Nigella will spend time explaining where she finds inspiration for her recipes, from delving into her collection of vintage cookbooks to exchanges of ideas on social media.

“More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life,” said Nigella.

In addition to the six-part series will be a one-hour Christmas Special, one of the highlights on the festive TV schedule. Nigella will indulge in a little tourism around her Christmas table with food from near and far to warm up the winter evenings and add sparkle to the seasonal special.