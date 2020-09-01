Line Of Duty resumes filming - series six to air in 2021

Production has resumed on series six of Line Of Duty, the BBC has confirmed.

Filming on the show was halted back in March due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now, under the latest health & safety guidelines, work on series six is underway.

The next instalment of the hit police thriller will feature a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return, alongside Line Of Duty newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio, said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) added: “It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line Of Duty team!”

Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) commented: “Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the Line Of Duty family.”

Adrian Dunbar (Supt. Ted Hastings), adds: “Even with the imposition of [pandemic] restrictions I can't hide my excitement at getting the team back together. So many people wondering… what happens next?”

Simon Heath, Executive Producer for World Productions, said: “It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry [pandemic] protocols, we’re delighted to be able to resume filming series six safely.”

Series six of Line Of Duty will air on BBC One in 2021.

The first five series of Line Of Duty are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.