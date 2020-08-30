Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore 'to join Celebrity Juice as new team captains'

Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore will reportedly join Celebrity Juice as new team captains.

Holly Willoughby announced earlier this year that she was stepping down from the ITV2 series after 12 years.

Mel B has also stepped down from the show as a team captain.

While no replacement has been officially announced just yet, rumour has it that Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore have signed up as team captains.

They're set to join host Keith Lemon when the new series begins filming in the autumn.

A source told The Sun newspaper: The show definitely needed a bit of a shake-up and bosses hope Emily and Laura can do that.

"It’s one of ITV’s biggest brands and there’s still lots of fun to be had with it.

“Keith can’t wait to ­initiate the new team captains into the show and there are plenty of surprises lined up for viewers

Announcing her exit earlier this year, Holly said: "Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work...all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever...

"It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies [email protected]"

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the show confirmed Mel B's exit in July: "Mel has been a brilliant team captain and we'd like to thank her for all the laughs.

"We have no doubt she'll be back to banter with Keith as a guest on the show in the near future."

For now, you can catch up with the latest from Celebrity Juice online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV