Midsomer Murders cast from The Made-to-Measure Murders episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of The Made-to-Measure Murders?

Midsomer Murders follows DCI Tom Barnaby as he solves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, The Made-to-Measure Murders originally aired in 2009. You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Midsomer Murders cast

John Nettles leads the cast in this episode as DCI Tom Barnaby with Jason Hughes as DS Ben Jones.

Appearing in the cast of the The Made-to-Measure Murders episode are:

Jane Wymark as Joyce Barnaby

Barry Jackson as Dr. George Bullard

Maureen Beattie as Sonia Woodley

Philip Bretherton as Matthew Woodley

Karl Davies as Luke Woodley

Sonya Cassidy as Beatrice Daniels

Richard Cordery as Morris Bingham

James Wilby as Edward Milton

Nicholas Jones as Reverend Moreland

Gwyneth Strong as Katie Soper

Ian Burfield as Derek Soper

Pax Baldwin as Gary Soper

Carolyn Pickles as Wendy Minchin

Carolyn Backhouse as Deborah Milton

Nigel Williams as Gerald Woodley

John Draycott as Trevor Minchin

Midsomer Murders spoilers

The residents of Milton Cross – a feudal estate with a church, farms, houses and acres of land – depend on lord of the manor Edward Milton for their livelihoods.

When Sonia Woodley is stabbed two years after the death of her abusive husband Gerald, Barnaby and Jones investigate – and the village starts to reveal its secrets.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.