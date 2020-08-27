Midsomer Murders cast from The Made-to-Measure Murders episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of The Made-to-Measure Murders?
Midsomer Murders follows DCI Tom Barnaby as he solves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.
Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, The Made-to-Measure Murders originally aired in 2009. You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.
Midsomer Murders cast
John Nettles leads the cast in this episode as DCI Tom Barnaby with Jason Hughes as DS Ben Jones.
Appearing in the cast of the The Made-to-Measure Murders episode are:
Jane Wymark as Joyce Barnaby
Barry Jackson as Dr. George Bullard
Maureen Beattie as Sonia Woodley
Philip Bretherton as Matthew Woodley
Karl Davies as Luke Woodley
Sonya Cassidy as Beatrice Daniels
Richard Cordery as Morris Bingham
James Wilby as Edward Milton
Nicholas Jones as Reverend Moreland
Gwyneth Strong as Katie Soper
Ian Burfield as Derek Soper
Pax Baldwin as Gary Soper
Carolyn Pickles as Wendy Minchin
Carolyn Backhouse as Deborah Milton
Nigel Williams as Gerald Woodley
John Draycott as Trevor Minchin
Midsomer Murders spoilers
The residents of Milton Cross – a feudal estate with a church, farms, houses and acres of land – depend on lord of the manor Edward Milton for their livelihoods.
When Sonia Woodley is stabbed two years after the death of her abusive husband Gerald, Barnaby and Jones investigate – and the village starts to reveal its secrets.
