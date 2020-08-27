Alison Hammond to front own ITV show as part of Black History Month

Alison Hammond is to front her own prime time show as ITV announce new series to mark Black History Month.

ITV will celebrate the contribution of Black people to television, comedy, history and our wider culture in new programmes and the work of black artists will feature as the channel’s on air branding in a series of idents that will appear throughout the month.

The new programmes include Alison Hammond: Back To School which will see Alison Hammond goes on the ultimate school history trip with a twist.

A teaser shares: "Alison will be travelling the length and breadth of Britain to key historical sites - from Hadrian’s Wall to Hampton Court - looking at the history we’re all taught in schools, but from a different angle.

"Revelatory and personal, the journey will reveal black figures throughout the ages who have been overlooked from the pages of British history and school textbooks. Alison will be given an insight into the significance of black people in Britain’s history by experts who open her eyes to a new perspective on our country’s past and will explore our current teaching of history in schools."

ITV has also confirmed new comedy panel show Sorry I Didn’t Know.

Hosted by Jimmy Akingbola, star of hit ITV sitcom Kate and Koji, and populated by raucous teams, Sorry, I Didn’t Know is a riotous showcase of some of the hottest comedians from diverse backgrounds that we rarely see on such shows, as they embrace the gaping lack of knowledge we all have when it comes to Black history.

Further programme includings a look back on some of the greatest and sometimes forgotten Black comedy legends of our time in Black Comedy Legends and Charlene and Friends is a brand new studio show aimed at young people, created by ITV News presenter, Charlene White.

With films, honest discussion, animation and music from the best young talent, this special programme sets out to engage young viewers in a vibrant focus on racism.

Satmohan Panesar, who has overseen commissioning for Black History Month, said: “These programmes span Factual, Entertainment, and Children’s in an effort to reach out to viewers across the board at all levels.

"We hope viewers will enjoy the incredible stories, wonderful entertainment and fascinating people they focus on as we look at Britain from a vital and different perspective and celebrate the contribution of black people to Britain’s story, our culture and our lives.”

The shows will air throughout October on ITV.