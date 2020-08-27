Screw: Channel 4 announces new four-part prison drama series

Channel 4 has announced brand new drama series Screw.

The six-part prison drama series has been penned by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve).

Advertisements

Channel 4 said: "This is prison as never seen before - the uncensored, terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.

"At the head of our gang of embattled ‘screws’ is Leigh, a woman who has devoted her adult life to this prison and its troubled population. On a wing bursting at the seams, at the front line of a train-wreck of broken bureaucracy and short-term thinking, Leigh goes above and beyond for her prisoners.

"But Leigh has her own secrets and a past that if discovered, could cost much more than her job. Will mouthy young Rose, a new recruit with her own agenda, mark the end of the line for Leigh – or prove her unlikely saviour?"

Writer Rob Williams said: “There is so much more to prison and those who live and work there, than misery and violence - and I’m incredibly proud to be working with STV and Channel 4 to show this in Screw, alongside the authenticity inspired by my experiences as a civilian worker in various prisons.”

Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama, said: “With previous experience of working in prisons, Rob’s writing comes from a truly authentic place, having had direct experience of a world which often comes with preconceived judgement.

Advertisements

"Screw offers the audience an insight in to the challenges and struggles faced behind bars for both prisoners and prison officers; told with humour, humanity and hope. Rob has approached this familiar genre with a brand-new, fresh perspective, and we can’t wait for audiences to fall for his distinctive, flawed yet loveable characters.”

Casting and an air date are to be confirmed.